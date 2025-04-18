Britain and Spain: just good friends

Spain joins UK’s HMS Prince of Wales on a major Far East mission

Image of the British Navy aircraft carrier "HMS Prince of Wales"

Image of the British Navy aircraft carrier "HMS Prince of Wales". | EFE

Jason MoorePalma 18/04/2025 11:02
TW
0

A Spanish navy frigate will be escorting the Royal Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier Prince of Wales, on its deployment to the Far East later this month. This underlines the fact that despite Gibraltar, relations between the two countries are excellent. The deployment by the British aircraft carrier with 24 F35 stealth jets on board, is a “Show of Force” in the Far East by the Royal Navy and its allies. Norway and Canada will also be sending ships to form part of the Task Force which involves up to 5,000 British service personnel.

The deployment comes at a time when there are fears over the very future of NATO since the Donald Trump administration came to power. Both Spain and Britain have agreed to spend more on defence. At the moment Spain is the NATO member which spends the least on defence but all this is set to change.

Interestingly enough, during the last deployment by a Royal Navy aircraft carrier to the Far East four years ago, a US Navy destroyer formed part of the Task Force and US F35 aircraft were embarked on the carrier.

On this occasion the US will not be taking part in the deployment. The Prince of Wales is the largest vessel ever built for the Royal Navy and can embark up to 45 aircraft of all types. This will be her first major deployment since joining the fleet.

Also in News

Battle for space on ferries to the Balearics.

Balearics running out of products

Legend of the Seas, Arriving Summer 2026

World's largest cruise ship heading for Mallorca

Construction teams are working round the clock.

Take a look at Palma’s new seafront

New tax regulations have been introduced this year.

Foreigners moving to the Balearics not paying taxes

Most viewed
Most Commented