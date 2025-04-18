Britain and Spain: just good friends
Spain joins UK’s HMS Prince of Wales on a major Far East mission
Image of the British Navy aircraft carrier "HMS Prince of Wales". | EFE
Palma 18/04/2025 11:02
A Spanish navy frigate will be escorting the Royal Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier Prince of Wales, on its deployment to the Far East later this month. This underlines the fact that despite Gibraltar, relations between the two countries are excellent. The deployment by the British aircraft carrier with 24 F35 stealth jets on board, is a “Show of Force” in the Far East by the Royal Navy and its allies. Norway and Canada will also be sending ships to form part of the Task Force which involves up to 5,000 British service personnel.
