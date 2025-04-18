The soul of Soller for sale
Can we save Soller’s spirit before it’s gone?
We are surrounded by opinions on how things should be done. Social media loves it chatter, and influences thought. The lines are blurred by living in a democracy but still wanting an individual to tell us what to do. This is a dangerous path as the USA are showing us right now. In my local Soller world many local businesses occupying prime locations are coming up for retirement. The owners, needing to achieve their retirement objectives, are selling to the highest bidder. Why wouldn’t they in a free market? The objections are loud and centre on losing essential services to ‘out of town’ chains. We must protect our local services and keep everything local, is the chant.
