The tourism containment debacle
A complex web emerges in the dynamics of Balearic tourism
The island, at breaking point due to the surge in tourists. | J. MOREY
Palma 18/04/2025 11:30
In years to come, and perhaps not so far into the future, the Balearic Government’s decree of tourism containment measures will be looked back upon and considered to have been a debacle. It will have been a debacle, moreover, from which no one emerged with honour - parties on both right and left, the hoteliers, the holiday rentals sector - and also from which the collective of Balearic citizens emerged ever more concerned.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.