Paying the price for success

Do you think Mallorca is too expensive?

Tourists seen sitting at a bar in Palma

Tourists seen sitting at a bar in Palma. | Jaume Morey

Jason MoorePalma 25/04/2025 09:53
TW
0

One of the constant complaints about Mallorca amongst holidaymakers is that it is no longer cheap. A meal which once cost 50 euros has risen to 80. A beer which cost two euros is now four euros. Price and value for money in the holiday industry is king. If you look at social media there are countless reports of being able to enjoy a pint in the Canary Islands or Benidorm for 1.50 euros. Mallorca has a lot to offer but you need a big wallet or purse.

I was on the mainland over the Easter period in Ronda in Andalucia. To say that it was as “cheap as chips” would be an understatement. Lunch for five with all the trimmings cost 150 euros. A glass of wine 2.50 euros and a beer two euros. This is where Mallorca must be careful. There is a danger that it could price itself out of the market with places on the mainland benefiting.

Why is there such a difference between prices on Mallorca and mainland Spain? Well, obviously we are an island but I do believe that we have got carried away with price increases.

The most successful tourist destinations in the world are those that offer value for money. Mallorca knows this. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s it was considered a cheap holiday destination. These days it is an expensive paradise and if we are not careful it could be just paradise for millionaires.

Also in News

Housing protest in Mallorca

As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration

Soller, Mallorca

Over 2,800 homes in Soller are either empty or not used as main residences

One of the images posted.

‘Welcome to Sollerland’: AI campaign in protest against tourism gridlock

Algerian youth in Palma, Mallorca who was monitoring parked cars

New tensions caused by young Algerian men in Palma

Most viewed
Most Commented