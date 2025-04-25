Paying the price for success
Do you think Mallorca is too expensive?
One of the constant complaints about Mallorca amongst holidaymakers is that it is no longer cheap. A meal which once cost 50 euros has risen to 80. A beer which cost two euros is now four euros. Price and value for money in the holiday industry is king. If you look at social media there are countless reports of being able to enjoy a pint in the Canary Islands or Benidorm for 1.50 euros. Mallorca has a lot to offer but you need a big wallet or purse.
Also in News
- Over 2,800 homes in Soller are either empty or not used as main residences
- Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca
- As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration
- Sir Chris Hoy back on his bike in Mallorca
- ‘Welcome to Sollerland’: AI campaign in protest against tourism gridlock
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.