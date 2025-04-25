Landslide development in Puerto Pollensa
Who bears the cost when costly projects go awry?
The Gotmar housing estate marks the entrance to Puerto Pollensa. | MDB Digital
25/04/2025
With the desperate need for affordable social housing across the island, I often wonder how much urgency is being applied to address the situation. It seems a fair share of current building projects in progress are not predominantly aimed at the more needful. Certain developers are more invested in the private sector, embracing a more personal, financial level of commitment over any genuine concern for Mallorca’s challenged minority. It’s a cash conscious culture which seems to be totally blinkered to the problem of affordable housing. So, what drives these hungry developers? Silly question, eh!
