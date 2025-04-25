Mallorca’s tourism and the selling of religion
Lluc attracts general tourists in a manner that Santiago doesn’t with its pilgrimages. | MARIA NADAL
Palma 25/04/2025 10:38
The Irish company Joe Walsh Tours was instrumental in the development of Irish tourism to Santa Ponsa from the 1970s. This marked something of a diversification for a company whose origins were and remain religious travel. It wasn’t bringing holidaymakers to a place with religious connotations. There is no saint Ponsa. To use a grand technical term, Santa Ponsa is a pseudo-hagiotoponym. In other words, it’s a made-up saint’s name. The Irish tourists of the 70s were thus instead following in the footsteps of others in seeking out purely secular experiences.
Also in News
- Over 2,800 homes in Soller are either empty or not used as main residences
- Caught on video: Second largest animal on the planet spotted off the coast of Mallorca
- As house prices in the Balearics reach a new high, there is a warning about the impact of foreign immigration
- Sir Chris Hoy back on his bike in Mallorca
- ‘Welcome to Sollerland’: AI campaign in protest against tourism gridlock
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.