Britain seems to be obsessed with dying
With people living longer - despite all the funeral plan ads - someone’s got to pay the pensions.
I don’t watch a lot of British TV, most of it’s not worth wasting the time on if you have it, but one thing which has struck me is the vast amount of adverts for funeral plans and retirement homes, some for the over 50s. I find it quite depressing compared to what is advertised on Spanish TV; I’ve yet to see either products placed on prime time TV channels.
