Mallorca is a traffic nightmare

Palma one of the most walkable cities in Spain
Traffic chaos is a daily problem in Palma and other parts of Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/05/2025 10:46
According to the latest report by the Tourism Observatory 69.2% of tourists travelled on foot within the municipality where they were staying, making this the main form of internal transport in Spain. An index has been developed that analysed the 20 main cities in Spain, ranking them based on key factors related to walkability and access to green spaces, such as the number of footpaths and green areas. And Palma has been ranked as the third most walkable city in Spain after Malaga and Zaragoza, so why is there so much traffic?
