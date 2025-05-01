Mallorca is a traffic nightmare

Palma one of the most walkable cities in Spain

Traffic chaos is a daily problem in Palma and other parts of Mallorca.

Traffic chaos is a daily problem in Palma and other parts of Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma01/05/2025 10:46
TW
0

According to the latest report by the Tourism Observatory 69.2% of tourists travelled on foot within the municipality where they were staying, making this the main form of internal transport in Spain. An index has been developed that analysed the 20 main cities in Spain, ranking them based on key factors related to walkability and access to green spaces, such as the number of footpaths and green areas. And Palma has been ranked as the third most walkable city in Spain after Malaga and Zaragoza, so why is there so much traffic?

Last Thursday afternoon, with the schools still on holiday, I had to drive from Palmanova to Puerto Pollensa and back. On leaving and then returning a few hours later, it was serious gridlock on the Via Cintura; it was quicker to navigate the road works along the sea front in Palma. We’re way off the peak of the season and please, don’t try and blame tourists in hire cars, it’s gridlock every morning and afternoon every day of the year.

The local authorities have been carrying out waves of mobility studies with all sorts of conclusions and possible solutions but nothing is actually being done. Never mind the hire cars, there must be more private vehicles than residents in Mallorca and this needs to be seriously addressed and fast.

Also in News

Residents-only car park in Valldemossa, Mallorca

The Mallorca village with a residents-only car park

Shipping containers converted into homes in Palma Mallorca

A container home in Mallorca for as little as 16,000 euros

Representatives at a meeting against 'touristisation' in Barcelona

Mallorca group to coordinate "unprecedented mobilisation" against overtourism

C. Oms in Palma, Mallorca

The Palma illegal holiday apartment let for up to twenty people

Most viewed
Most Commented