What a nightmare without your phone

“I was completely lost when I discovered that my mobile phone was not working as a result of the power blackout on the mainland...”

The power outage in Spain served as a timely reminder of how much we depend on our smartphones.

Jason MoorePalma01/05/2025 11:36
On Monday I got in a right flap because my telephone went dead as a result of the blackout on the mainland. Granted that it is also my work phone and we were preparing our Boat Show special which appears in this edition, but I almost had a meltdown. I went to the supermarket only to discover that I couldn't pay with the credit card on my phone and no whatsapp or social media. I was lost.

Hours later luckily it was all reconnected again and my war of nerves came to an end. It was a timely reminder of how much we depend on our smartphones and how we have a meltdown when they don’t work.

It got me thinking what my parents' generation would have thought. They lived through the Second World War and the small fact that their phone didn’t work would not have affected them in the least!

But I suppose times have changed. There was also a rather nervous atmosphere around Palma on Monday afternoon. It was very quiet and everyone seemed slightly tense.

Luckily, the Balearics rather escaped the blackout and there were no electricity cuts. The only thing we had to deal with - and it was only briefly - was a lack of internet connection. People talk of Generation Z not being prepared but unfortunately their parents can’t even deal with a telephone breakdown.

