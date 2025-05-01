What a nightmare without your phone
“I was completely lost when I discovered that my mobile phone was not working as a result of the power blackout on the mainland...”
The power outage in Spain served as a timely reminder of how much we depend on our smartphones. | Evgenia Novozhenina
Palma01/05/2025 11:36
On Monday I got in a right flap because my telephone went dead as a result of the blackout on the mainland. Granted that it is also my work phone and we were preparing our Boat Show special which appears in this edition, but I almost had a meltdown. I went to the supermarket only to discover that I couldn't pay with the credit card on my phone and no whatsapp or social media. I was lost.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.