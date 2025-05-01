Spain's tourism to go slow, but will it in Mallorca?
Beaches and large cities are out, the national tourism campaign is all about slow tourism
The Sol de Miró, 'Everything Under The Sun', Spain's original tourism promotion.
Palma01/05/2025 12:13
Turespaña, Spain's tourism institute, is forty years old this year. Responsible for tourism promotion, its first campaign had been initiated the year before its founding. The director-general was one of the great names of Spanish tourism, Ignacio Vasallo, who had been head of the government's tourism promotion. Vasallo, with the help of Pere Serra, the founder of the Majorca Daily Bulletin, pulled off something of a coup. Serra knew Joan Miró well, and so Miró was asked if he might be able to help.
