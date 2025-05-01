Booze, fag-butts, and going topless!

Is it strange how these unsocial elements of holiday-making have been with us for quite some time now and seemingly like to make a regular return to test the irritation of most people

Frank LeaversPalma 01/05/2025 11:45
TW
0

Reading my online Bulletin this week, I reckon you could be forgiven for thinking that we are in the middle of some sort of time-warp that has taken the island back at least a decade, possibly more.

Come on, I’m sure that I’m not the only person out there who remembers a similar island-based clampdown on holidaymakers refusing to wear appropriate clothing when wandering the streets of this lovely island. Mind you - it always struck me that the islands ire in this matter was mostly targeted at the male of the species showing much-too-much flesh than women, but perhaps that was all in my imagination.

Then we have the perennial problem of the boozed-up airline passenger and the problems that they cause and not only on flights from Blighty to Palma either. I read somewhere recently that a senior airline executive has voiced surprise that, as yet, no major incident has as yet occurred because of the scores of drunken passengers that take flight during the summer months totally out of control. Perhaps something needs to be done at the highest level - how about - NOW?

Last but not least, we have the rather disgusting habit that some beach-bums indulge in when they’ve finished their fags. Believe it or not, why would they suppose that one of Mallorca’s wonderful beaches is little more than a convenient ash-tray for them to stub-out their unsociable habit; maybe other beach users should ‘rise up’ and tell them where they should stick their fag butts?

Is it strange how these unsocial elements of holiday-making have been with us for quite some time now and seemingly like to make a regular return to test the irritation of most people. Just in case you might think that all the above is just a Mallorca (or Spanish) phenomenon, it isn’t - as this sort of anti-social behaviour can be tracked right across the Mediterranean. Sad, but true!

