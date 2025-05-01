Booze, fag-butts, and going topless!
Is it strange how these unsocial elements of holiday-making have been with us for quite some time now and seemingly like to make a regular return to test the irritation of most people
Reading my online Bulletin this week, I reckon you could be forgiven for thinking that we are in the middle of some sort of time-warp that has taken the island back at least a decade, possibly more.
