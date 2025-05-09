From a sunny dream to a nightmare
Is Mallorca's tourism dream fading?
The island’s beaches remain a major attraction for visitors. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Palma 09/05/2025 09:37
I do get the impression at the moment that Mallorca is living in a dream world which is far away from reality. The anti-tourism protests seem to be never-ending from Soller to Santanyi and what concerns me is that they will have an impact on tourism and holidaymakers will go elsewhere. It is as simple as that. Perhaps that is the ultimate goal of the protesters but it will have an impact on the local economy from jobs to wages.
