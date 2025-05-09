From a sunny dream to a nightmare

Is Mallorca's tourism dream fading?

The island’s beaches remain a major attraction for visitors

The island’s beaches remain a major attraction for visitors. | M.A. CAÑELLAS

Jason MoorePalma 09/05/2025 09:37
I do get the impression at the moment that Mallorca is living in a dream world which is far away from reality. The anti-tourism protests seem to be never-ending from Soller to Santanyi and what concerns me is that they will have an impact on tourism and holidaymakers will go elsewhere. It is as simple as that. Perhaps that is the ultimate goal of the protesters but it will have an impact on the local economy from jobs to wages.

The Balearic government is sitting on the fence which is not really helping anyone. It must decide whether it backs the anti-tourism drive or comes out supporting the industry how it is at the moment. You can’t have the best of both worlds. There are two key points which need to be remembered.

Firstly, that the root cause of gridlock and overcrowding on beach is that the local population has increased by 20 percent in the space of 25 years. Infrastructure has not been improved and this is why everything appears to be “stretched.”.

The second point, which is not really mentioned, is that the local economy is wholly dependent on tourism. Fewer tourists, fewer jobs. I wish all involved would wake up and listen to some good old-fashioned common sense. You can’t have your cake and eat it. Fewer tourists, less revenue. That is what Mallorca has to decide if it wants.

