Despite his 86 years, the legendary German pop singer Heino remains young at heart. | benedict bartsch

Patrick Czelinski 09/05/2025
Mallorca has a new music star: Heino. This 86 years old legendary German singer, renowned for his distinctive deep voice and iconic hits like “The Blue Gentian” (Der Enzian), seems to have found a new home amid buckets of Sangria and selfie sticks. Heino, often recognised by his platinum blonde hair and dark sunglasses, has made his unexpected mark on Mallorca’s party scene, singing tunes like, “A little glass in the morning drives all worries away.”

But the hype surrounding Mallorca, not just Germany’s but also one of Britain’s favorite party destination, also has its darker side. Stories like Heino’s are the ironic culmination of a development that has long since spiraled out of control, and one that is set to create yet another year of unsustainable conditions, not only at Playa de Palma but also in Magalluf. What may appear as light-hearted party fun is, in reality, a chronic issue. Excessive tourism in these areas not only burdens residents and local authorities but also damages the island’s image.

This year, once again, entire party flights are departing from Germany and the UK bound for Mallorca. Even before takeoff, there’s singing, celebration, and heavy drinking at the airport gate – with no jet fuel in sight, of course. For many, the party starts long before they’ve even boarded the plane. It’s become the exception, not the rule, to find a sober passenger on some of these flights.

Upon arrival, the annual spectacle unfolds: drunk tourists bellowing down the streets, urinating in doorways, and causing mayhem in hotels. The police work overtime, local politicians express outrage – and yet, little has changed. Instead of implementing effective measures, we hear the same tired promises every year: “This time, we’ll take action.”

The reason for this repeated stagnation is clear: Many local establishments systematically promote mass consumption. These aren’t your ordinary bars; they’re commercialised party factories – central players in a multi-million-euro industry. As long as these venues continue to operate unchecked, the problem will persist.

Perhaps, however, there’s little desire to change things on the island. The economic interests are too deeply embedded – from taxi drivers to beverage suppliers, from hoteliers to event agencies. A great many people benefit from the “system.” And as long as the money keeps flowing, half-hearted measures will continue. And so, the party continues. Heino may provide the soundtrack, but the reality is already composing a very different tune.

