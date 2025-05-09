Mallorca: The Heino effect
Mallorca's party scene: fun or chaos
Despite his 86 years, the legendary German pop singer Heino remains young at heart. | benedict bartsch
Palma 09/05/2025 09:55
Mallorca has a new music star: Heino. This 86 years old legendary German singer, renowned for his distinctive deep voice and iconic hits like “The Blue Gentian” (Der Enzian), seems to have found a new home amid buckets of Sangria and selfie sticks. Heino, often recognised by his platinum blonde hair and dark sunglasses, has made his unexpected mark on Mallorca’s party scene, singing tunes like, “A little glass in the morning drives all worries away.”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.