Mallorca airport is out of control
Cap on flights to Palma and the other two Balearic airport to help ease the tourism footprint.
Demands for flight reductions in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/05/2025 10:01
If the minority centre right Partido Popular Balearic government is to be believed, Palma airport is out of control and it wants central government to put pressure on airport authority Aena, in which Madrid is the majority shareholder, to put a cap on flights to Palma and the other two Balearic airport to help ease the tourism footprint.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.