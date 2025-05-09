Mallorca airport is out of control

Cap on flights to Palma and the other two Balearic airport to help ease the tourism footprint.

Humphrey CarterPalma09/05/2025 10:01
If the minority centre right Partido Popular Balearic government is to be believed, Palma airport is out of control and it wants central government to put pressure on airport authority Aena, in which Madrid is the majority shareholder, to put a cap on flights to Palma and the other two Balearic airport to help ease the tourism footprint.

How ironic. For years, former Balearic governments and Palma city councils called, demanded, a say and a stake in the management of Palma airport on the simple grounds that the local community knows the interests of the islands best. But it all fell on deaf ears because it would hit Aena’s massive, obscene profits.

And now, the PP is calling on the Spanish government to order Aena to curb the increase in flights to the islands’ airports during the peak season, because tourist capacity has reached its “maximum limit”.
There is also the issue of airport operating fees to factor in as they have led to Ryanair, for example, pulling out of a number of Spanish airports and threatening to cancel even more routes if Aena does not reduce its rates. Plus just think of the emissions, never mind the cruise ships.

