Tourist numbers and the airport smokescreen
At Palma Airport, Spain’s third busiest, tens of thousands of people—both staff and passengers—cross paths every day. | T. AYUGA
Palma 09/05/2025 11:04
Towards the end of August 2006, Spain’s prime minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero of PSOE, came to Mallorca for an audience with King Juan Carlos; the old king used to stay rather longer at the Marivent Palace than his son ever has. Following this, Zapatero spent half an hour or so in an airport lounge talking with the president of the Balearics, Jaume Matas of the Partido Popular. At that meeting, Zapatero gave Matas a guarantee that Palma Son Sant Joan Airport would be among the first four airports in Spain to be co-managed by a regional government.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.