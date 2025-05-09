Sollerland: AI images spark tourism debate
Amid strife, Soller remains a beloved haven
"Welcome to Sollerland”: A campaign uses AI to highlight Soller’s collapse. | "Welcome to Sollerland”
Soller hits the headlines in the UK with a couple of papers carrying the ‘Sollerland’ story. This is an AI generated set of images depicting tourist saturation in the Soller Valley. The text accompanying it says more about lack of housing for local people and inequality in salaries. However, no matter what the words say, it is the images which stick. A picture being ‘worth a thousand words’ and all that. So what does a UK reader think and do when reading the Sollerland story? Some ignore it as part of the wider issues about tourist saturation in the whole of Europe. Others cancel their holidays because ‘they don’t want us. Many more say, ‘I love you Spain, but I just want an uncomplicated, angst free, place to go on holiday.’ There are emerging locations, two hours from the UK, which can guarantee the sun. The travel industry can roll at least five off the top of their heads. Tourism is still growing in places and the smile and welcome guaranteed.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.