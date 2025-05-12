Homefront horrors
Imagine a dinner party gone wrong!
National disasters in any form immediately flag up concern; whether a mindless terrorist attack or shooting, an earth-shattering quake, a flood, a cycling or major traffic accident! Yet disasters on the home-front can also be equally disturbing in a completely different way. I don’t mean local island-based disasters here in Mallorca. I was thinking much closer to home; in-fact right ‘in’ the home, which in retrospect will never be comparable to front page headliners, yet in their own small way, can prove personally devastating.
