Out of the night and into the light

Brexit challenges linger as new UK-EU deal emerges
A European Union flag is waved as pro-EU demonstrators protest at the same time as the Prime Minister's Questions take place, outside of Elizabeth Tower - more commonly known as Big Ben - and the Houses of Parliament, in London | Photo: Toby Melville
Palma 23/05/2025 10:28
Living in Spain since Brexit has been no easy task. Rights which we took for granted disappeared and in some cases Britons were cold shouldered for leaving the European club. Looking at Britain I can’t see any real economic advantage of Brexit despite what Reform leader Nigel Farage and former PM Boris Johnson have said. I was not surprised by some of the newspaper headlines in Britain on Tuesday after the deal between Britain and the European Union.
