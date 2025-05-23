Out of the night and into the light

Jason Moore, Palma, 23/05/2025
Living in Spain since Brexit has been no easy task. Rights which we took for granted disappeared and in some cases Britons were cold shouldered for leaving the European club. Looking at Britain I can’t see any real economic advantage of Brexit despite what Reform leader Nigel Farage and former PM Boris Johnson have said. I was not surprised by some of the newspaper headlines in Britain on Tuesday after the deal between Britain and the European Union.

What I do believe is that it is a step in the right direction and full marks to Prime Minister Keir Starmer for having the courage to make a deal with the European Union despite the backlash in some sections of the British media and the usual pro-Brexit voices. Britain’s standing in the world diminished when Britain left the European Union and in Spain, Johnson was dismissed as a joke and a man who should have a hair cut.

You can’t turn your back on the world and so full marks to Starmer for penning deals with the United States, India and the European Union. Rather than a British surrender I would say that it is a British victory. The Brexit crowd had their opportunity and went nowhere with it. In fact, the British economy contracted and the UK was out in the cold. I would say to them, Put Up or Shut Up.

