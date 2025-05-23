A deluded government
Where is the evidence as to change?
Palma is one of 42 cities that hosted the protest last month | Photo: A. SEPULVEDA
Palma 23/05/2025 10:42
For the umpteenth time a Balearic Government representative has trotted out the line about there only being overcrowding in certain places at certain times of the year. The latest is Pere Joan Planas, head of the AETIB tourism strategy agency. He has a solution (he may have more than one) to these temporary causes of citizen inconvenience. A more balanced distribution of tourists throughout the year. Yes, we’ve heard this on umpteen occasions as well.
Here's the problem: It actually is certain places at certain times. Palma is crowded most of the time, but sometimes more than others, so if you never leave Palma, you might be forgiven for thinking the entire island is overcrowded all the time. Soller gets an overcrowding trophy much if the year, but not always. But then, Porreres is crowded for a few hours on market day. Same with Sineu, Santanyi, Arta, and many others. But only for a few hours once a week. Granted, when you can't walk across the square on Wednesday morning, it's only natural for some people to think it's constantly overcrowded and intolerable. Even if it's only for a few hours on Market day. And for those living in Palma, yes, indeed it's crowded. But so is Paris. And Amsterdam. And Munich. And Mexico city. And Singapore. And Shanghai. And Chicago. And Rio. And Melbourne. And Capetown... And Rome... And... And... And...