Manners maketh man

Tourists or invaders? The new breed of day-trippers incites fury
Enjoying a coffee with a local resident of Fornalutx village, I found myself distracted by the sheer volume of day tripper groups disgorging from tour buses. It was early morning, and they trooped past, goggling the locals and snapping at anything in their sights. A bossy looking tour guide with a gaudy umbrella marched ahead, pointing out sights that her wards would no doubt find Instagrammable. My friend lamented that she could no longer open her front window as one day she’d found a tourist snapping inside uninvited, while other residents told me the same story. ‘They think we’re Disney characters!’ one old timer chum scoffed. ‘And they steal the oranges and lemons from our trees. If they politely asked, we’d give them some.’
Again, why is dingy Soller so popular.