Plans, promises, and patience in the Soller Valley
Chaos or progress? New developments are shaking up Soller Valley!
Families enjoy a sunny afternoon on Repic Beach in the Port of Soller, soaking up the start of the half-term holiday | Photo: SOLLER
In the world of communication there is no one size fits all. In the Soller Valley, information is often shared years in advance of a project. Time passes, nothing seems to happen, people moan about lack of completion of projects. However, if they had read the small print, they would know that the project would take years before funding was in place or work completed. Some of this ‘delay’ happens depending on which source the funding was going to come from. The local Soller Town Hall have a box of money for projects. Major works are funded by the Consell in Palma, the Ports Authority, the Government in Madrid and grants from the European Union. To say that often the right hand doesn’t know what the left are doing, sums things up nicely.
