From backlash to boarding pass: What the UK-EU Deal means for Mallorca
The UK-EU deal sparks mixed reactions, but what does it mean for Mallorca?
Automated passport control is up to 20 times faster than manual processing | Photo: PERE BOTA
Palma 23/05/2025 14:46
There seemed to be quite a lot of backlash this week following Sir Keir Starmer’s UK Government agreement with the EU. Now, depending on which paper you read—and its political leaning—you’ll see varying reports on the reaction. The Labour-supporting Mirror said, “Deal is Win-Win,” while The Guardian reported, “EU deal puts Britain back on world stage.” On the other side, the Conservative-supporting Mail declared, “Starmer’s Surrender,” and The Daily Telegraph (or “Torygraph” as it’s sometimes known) ran with, “Kiss goodbye to Brexit.”
Also in News
- Ryanair facing further action over hand-luggage charges
- His plane was offered to Donald Trump, his yacht heads to Andratx
- Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!
- Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer
- The fine Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, faces in Mallorca for breaking local by-law
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.