From backlash to boarding pass: What the UK-EU Deal means for Mallorca

Richie PriorPalma 23/05/2025 14:46
There seemed to be quite a lot of backlash this week following Sir Keir Starmer’s UK Government agreement with the EU. Now, depending on which paper you read—and its political leaning—you’ll see varying reports on the reaction. The Labour-supporting Mirror said, “Deal is Win-Win,” while The Guardian reported, “EU deal puts Britain back on world stage.” On the other side, the Conservative-supporting Mail declared, “Starmer’s Surrender,” and The Daily Telegraph (or “Torygraph” as it’s sometimes known) ran with, “Kiss goodbye to Brexit.”

With any deal, there are always going to be winners and losers—it’s pretty much impossible to keep everyone happy. As I always say, the devil is in the detail. While there are various headlines surrounding what’s been discussed, a lot of it is still in the planning stage and should have a large TBC written next to it. Purely from a selfish point of view, and focusing on the parts that matter to us here in Mallorca, I think it’s a great deal for travellers and businesses.

The food deal—or to give it its full name, the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement—would eliminate some of the trade barriers erected during Brexit. This would provide provisioners, supermarkets, and their suppliers with the opportunity to import more UK produce more quickly and easily. I imagine this could result in cost savings, so hopefully we’ll see a drop in prices too.
Also, for businesses here wanting to sell their produce in the UK, the previous barriers should now be removed, making it easier and cheaper to export.

Using e-Gates - There is a suggestion that holidaymakers could avoid “huge queues” at airports through an agreement allowing British travellers to use e-Gates at European airports. The agreement states that there will be “no legal barriers to e-Gate use for British nationals travelling to and from member states”—but nothing firmer yet. It’s up to individual member states to implement this. I’m not sure if Palma Airport’s owner, AENA, will be too happy, after redesigning Terminal A to cater solely for British tourists and passengers from non-Schengen countries. But still a positive step for UK travelers around Europe.

A youth mobility scheme—which the government has now rebranded as a “youth experience scheme”—also appears to be in the works. The terms must be mutually agreed, as the final numbers, how the cap will apply, and the time limits all still need to be worked out. If it does happen, I think it will be great news not only for young adults who want to travel and work, but also for businesses here, which are crying out for young workers. I do hope the Spanish Government acts quickly on this. It benefits not only young Brits wanting to come here, but also Spanish young adults, who should have a reciprocal arrangement.

As I said above, all these so-called deals still need some meat on the bone—they need to be fully negotiated. But in my opinion, the ones that affect us represent a positive step in the right direction. I had that opportunity as a young person, and I didn’t look back. I, for one, would like my children to have the same opportunities.

