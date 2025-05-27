The Geek Shall Inherit the Earth
In startling reality, kids know a great deal more about technology than many of their adult counterparts | Photo: EFE
Nostalgia is definitely a thing of the past! No-one looks back any more. We all look forward to the future in a race to keep up and be in the zone, in the moment, on point! And there is so much to reach out for, we simply don’t have time for the drag of nostalgia. Social media has thrown down its gauntlet, challenging our lives with digital doctrine. Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch etc. It’s all out there and happening right now! Everyone is in the mix, trying to keep up with the latest trends. Tablets and smartphones are ‘de rigueur’, so with all this sparkling technology things must be so much better?
