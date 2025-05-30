I would hate to be a non-resident in Mallorca
Non-residents are coming under growing pressure in Mallorca
It doesn't pay to be a non-resident in Spain, especially if you are British. Non-resident foreigners appear to be taking the blame for everything from traffic gridlock on Mallorca's roads to the housing crisis. If you are British, then the problem is even worse.
I dont think non residents are the problem. Non residents who dont adhere to the rules or laws are a problem. A tax crack down on anyone staying more than 6 months, registering at relevant authorities, or just basically keeping themselves on the right side of the law while living in another country would help. Outside of Brexit, tax implications should limit how long any nationality lives on the island. Pay your way on this beautiful island and contribute to everything spain has to offer its citizens or live somewhere else.