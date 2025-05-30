Why is the Spanish Health System still gaslighting women?
Women in Spain are suffering in silence
Modern research shows that HRT is not only safe for most women but can be life-changing when managed properly | Photo: MDB Digital
Let’s talk about hormones. Or rather, the complete lack of conversation about hormones in the Spanish public health system. I’m 54 and only just beginning to feel like myself again, because I’ve had to go private, pay out of pocket, and fight for hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Why? Here in Spain, doctors are still clinging to a now-discredited study from the 1990s that linked HRT to breast cancer. That study caused panic worldwide, but it has since been thoroughly debunked. Modern research shows that HRT is not only safe for most women but can be life-changing when managed properly.
