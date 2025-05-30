Why is the Spanish Health System still gaslighting women?

Women in Spain are suffering in silence

Women and menopause

Modern research shows that HRT is not only safe for most women but can be life-changing when managed properly | Photo: MDB Digital

30/05/2025
Let’s talk about hormones. Or rather, the complete lack of conversation about hormones in the Spanish public health system. I’m 54 and only just beginning to feel like myself again, because I’ve had to go private, pay out of pocket, and fight for hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Why? Here in Spain, doctors are still clinging to a now-discredited study from the 1990s that linked HRT to breast cancer. That study caused panic worldwide, but it has since been thoroughly debunked. Modern research shows that HRT is not only safe for most women but can be life-changing when managed properly.

Meanwhile, in countries like the UK, menopause clinics are mainstream. In Spain? Your local doctor is more likely to hand you sleeping pills or antidepressants. I have been offered exactly that. Five times! Not once did a public doctor mention hormones. I was in pain, I wasn’t sleeping, I was anxious and foggy and achy. I googled my symptoms in desperation and only then realised I was classic perimenopausal. Foot pain? Yep, it’s hormonal. Anxiety? Also hormonal. Insomnia? You guessed it.

It’s outrageous that in 2025, women living in Spain are still being dismissed, misdiagnosed, and medicated but not treated. We’re told this is just part of getting older. We’re told to get over it. My response? No. I won’t. And neither should you.

If this sounds familiar, know this: you’re not crazy — you’re likely perimenopausal. Demand blood tests. Find a private doctor who understands HRT. The help is out there, but the public system won’t hand it to you. Women deserve better than being ignored. We deserve information, options, and to feel like ourselves again. And I’m not going to shut up about it.

