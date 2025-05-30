British cyclists pump up Mallorca economy

If Mallorca wants quality, big-spending low season tourists, cyclists have to be top of the list.

To actually see the cogs of the cycling tourism industry in motion is extremely impressive.

To actually see the cogs of the cycling tourism industry in motion is extremely impressive | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma30/05/2025 10:19
TW
1

Having spent years covering the major professional cycling teams training on the island, in particular Team GB and what was Team Sky at its peak on their winter training camps in Puerto Alcudia and Pollensa, I admit I ignored the activities of the amateur clubs.

However, a few weekends ago I was in an ‘eco-active’ hotel between the two ports and, not only was the hotel full, 80 percent of the guests were British cyclists and I was overwhelmed not only by the equipment they had brought with them, but by the cost of it all.

Cycling is big money tourism, no doubt about it. While the authorities pump out the stats every year of how much cycling is worth to the island and how hotels have geared themselves up to catering for the specialist needs of cyclists, to actually see the cogs of the cycling tourism industry in motion is extremely impressive.

I recognise that cyclists may be a pain for some drivers, but then again drivers, of whom there are far too many in Mallorca, may no doubt be a pain for cyclists. So, the two need to live in harmony because if Mallorca wants quality, big-spending low season tourists, cyclists have to be top of the list. They would not come to the island if it was not worth it, so they should be valued.

Also in News

The fire broke out mid afternoon.

Forest fire declared out of control in Mallorca

Smoke-free terraces so be warned.

Spain bans smoking on terraces and outside nightclubs

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye West pursued for non-payments in Mallorca

Super yacht Rising Sun.

Super yacht to the stars arrives in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented