British cyclists pump up Mallorca economy
If Mallorca wants quality, big-spending low season tourists, cyclists have to be top of the list.
To actually see the cogs of the cycling tourism industry in motion is extremely impressive | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma30/05/2025 10:19
Having spent years covering the major professional cycling teams training on the island, in particular Team GB and what was Team Sky at its peak on their winter training camps in Puerto Alcudia and Pollensa, I admit I ignored the activities of the amateur clubs.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Yet, as the photograph accompanying the article shows, many cyclists do not use the roads considerately.