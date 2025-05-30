If one hotel chain can do it, then why not others?
How does a small hotel chain excel in keeping employees happy?
The MarSenses Rosa del Mar Hotel & Spa in Palmanova ranks among Spain’s top workplaces | Photo: www.marsenses.com
MarSenses Hotels & Homes is a small Mallorcan hotel chain that has establishments in Cala d’Or, Palmanova and Puerto Pollensa plus Cala’n Bosch in Menorca - six hotels as well as an exclusive villa in Santa Maria. Perhaps the size of the company helps to determine its policies, though in a way one might believe the size counts against it. There again, scale doesn’t really apply to hotel workforces. Labour costs in terms of salary are higher the more stars a hotel has, and the trend in Mallorca, certainly at the top of the range, is for increasing the number of employees in order to supply an offer of ever greater quality and luxury. If one looks for an example, Four Seasons at the Hotel Formentor have added staff (and raised salaries) since the acquisition from Barceló and the redevelopment. At the same time, the number of rooms has been reduced; not greatly, but cut anyway, so there are fewer guests than used to be the case.
