Don’t kill the messenger
The media will be blamed for scaring tourists away while those responsible will be let off the hook with a simple we don’t agree with them but respect their opinions
The other day, I was interviewed on Spanish radio about the “over-the-top reporting” in the London media about the possibility of a hotel strike in Mallorca. I replied that what appeared in the UK press was exactly the same as what had appeared in the local press. There are already early reports that this summer season will not be as good as everyone had at first imagined, with the anti-tourism protests of last year having an impact. Who will be blamed? The international media. They scared tourists away from the island.
