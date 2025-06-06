Summer’s Looking Rosé
Still claiming you “don’t like Spanish rosé”? Incorrect. You’ve just been drinking stuff that belongs in a sangria jug or possibly a petrol tank.
There’s something about a Mallorcan summer that practically demands rosé. Maybe it’s the sunsets. Maybe it’s the fact we’re all a bit too hot and a bit too pleased with ourselves. Either way, the pink stuff is calling, and if your fridge is still stocked with €3.49 headache juice from Mercadona, then mi amor, we need to talk.
