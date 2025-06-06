Summer’s Looking Rosé

Still claiming you “don’t like Spanish rosé”? Incorrect. You’ve just been drinking stuff that belongs in a sangria jug or possibly a petrol tank.

Summer’s Looking Rosé
Erica LayPalma de Mallorca06/06/2025 11:12
TW
0

There’s something about a Mallorcan summer that practically demands rosé. Maybe it’s the sunsets. Maybe it’s the fact we’re all a bit too hot and a bit too pleased with ourselves. Either way, the pink stuff is calling, and if your fridge is still stocked with €3.49 headache juice from Mercadona, then mi amor, we need to talk.

Local vineyards are knocking out some truly excellent rosés these days: light, elegant, and dangerously easy to drink before lunch. I mean, during lunch. Or after lunch. Take Biniagual, who just threw their Pink Night on 30 May, featuring an evening of DJs, food trucks, and enough of their two delightful rosés to make you forget you swore off weekday drinking.

Or Los Dos Caballeros, who not only make a lovely drop, but also host dreamy outdoor cinema nights. Picture this: you, a glass of chilled rosé, a classic film, and not a plastic beaker in sight. Divine.

It’s not just wine, it’s a lifestyle choice. Can I say that? Well I just did so… yep. A gentle swirl of sophistication, a proud nod to supporting local, and let’s be honest: these Mallorcan beauties could easily outshine their French cousins in a blind tasting. (We won’t tell Provence if you don’t.)
Still claiming you “don’t like Spanish rosé”? Incorrect. You’ve just been drinking stuff that belongs in a sangria jug or possibly a petrol tank.

Drink local. Feel smugly sustainable. You’ll be racking up environmental karma and helping keep our island’s vineyards thriving. Honestly, it’s practically a public service. Do it for the planet. Do it for the children. But mostly, do it because it’s delicious.

Cheers to that.

Also in News

The suspect appeared in a Palma court this week.

Irish woman arrested for sexually assaulting a young man at a hotel spa in Magalluf

Ambulances rushed to the scene.

Two-year-old British boy drowns in the Balearics

The area where the body was found in the parked car.

German found dead in his car in Mallorca

Video: Instagram - Ibiza Calendar

Dolphins spotted in the Balearics

Most viewed
Most Commented