Spain and Mallorca: Losing the world’s tourism leadership?
Shaikha Al Nowais from the family that owns Abu Dhabi-based Rotana is the new secretary general of UN Tourism
Mallorca and the Balearics in the summer contribute a fifth or more of all Spain’s foreign tourism | Photo: CATI CLADERA
Palma de Mallorca06/06/2025 11:23
Spain attracts the second most number of foreign tourists in the world. A leap of over eight million more in 2024 has in some quarters fed a hope that the country could hit the 100 million mark in 2025; this would require 6.2 million on top of the 2024 total. Given respective growth rates, Spain might overhaul the world leader, France, within the next two to three years. The tourism minister, Jordi Hereu, appears to almost be willing this, while there are those aghast at the prospect of 100 million, as much as anything because it is a psychological landmark number.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.