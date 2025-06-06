The Mallorcans laughing at the protests
Take care of your own environment first
If local residents in Mallorca, and I presume it applies everywhere, don’t care about their immediate environment, how are they expected to have an interest in the welfare of areas outside of their neighbourhood? On the one hand, Mallorca is facing a summer of more protests against the impact of mass tourism and poor political policies to ease the negative fallout, while on the other, there are local residents who are trashing the streets they live in and their own beaches.
