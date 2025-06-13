Don’t forget, you are welcome in Mallorca

Plenty is said about tourist overcrowding but nothing about the massive growth in the island population which is also causing overcrowding



Jason Moore
Ahead of the anti-tourism demonstration on Sunday, I would just like to say one thing. Tourists are more than welcome on this island and at the end of the day we are talking about a very small minority of people who are not anti-tourists but anti-tourism because they believe that the island these days attracts too many holidaymakers and there is a feeling of overcrowding.

What amazes me, though, is that little or nothing is said about the spectacular growth in population on the island in the last decade. This state of affairs is also causing overcrowding, because roads, hospitals and other public services were designed when the island had a small population.

What concerns me is that the message that Mallorca is opposed to tourism has spread across the world. These protests will have an impact on bookings, it would be foolish to think otherwise. Mallorca this year does appear to be quieter than usual.

Although it is early days I suspect that the season will not be a good one. It will be average. Some holiday resorts are still not fully open even though we are in June. So when you see the photographs in the media or coverage on the television of the march on Sunday, just remember that it is only a small minority and the protest has more to do with property prices than tourism.

