Don’t forget, you are welcome in Mallorca
Plenty is said about tourist overcrowding but nothing about the massive growth in the island population which is also causing overcrowding
Ahead of the anti-tourism demonstration on Sunday, I would just like to say one thing. Tourists are more than welcome on this island and at the end of the day we are talking about a very small minority of people who are not anti-tourists but anti-tourism because they believe that the island these days attracts too many holidaymakers and there is a feeling of overcrowding.
