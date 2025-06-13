Affordable Housing Can’t Wait
Young local people, without an inherited home or money to look forward to, cannot see a future in this land they love
The season is underway, and the work is intense. The rumbles under the surface continue and erupt into news. The articulate young of Soller penned a message from their perspective, which was spot on. Whatever the reasons for the decisions of the past it has left 2025 looking scary.
