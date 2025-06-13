Affordable Housing Can’t Wait

Young local people, without an inherited home or money to look forward to, cannot see a future in this land they love

Shirley Roberts
Soller
13/06/2025
The season is underway, and the work is intense. The rumbles under the surface continue and erupt into news. The articulate young of Soller penned a message from their perspective, which was spot on. Whatever the reasons for the decisions of the past it has left 2025 looking scary.

Young local people, without an inherited home or money to look forward to, cannot see a future in this land they love. Social housing hardly exists, and salaries do not pay the rent. The reality is stark and will not wait for the politicians to get their act together. Action is needed today.

The blame game doesn’t solve today’s realities which has to be about bold decisions. It must begin with enabling large scale home rental and ownership. The odd scheme to build a few houses for local rental doesn’t touch the sides. The answer comes from acceptance that huge amounts of money has to be provided to enable local Town Halls to get real on social housing. The chat about empty houses and blame is such a waste of energy. Hundreds of local young people need a decent place to live now, today, in June 2025.

The energy needed to do the work of the future, starts with basic needs being covered. A hungry, homeless person spends every day in survival mode. The intelligence and energy needed to do great work for the future of Mallorca should not be bogged down in the young just ‘trying to survive’. The future needs their intelligence and application.

Pack the blame game in a box and throw it away. The time for action and joined up thinking is now. Affordable homes for all is the future. Lots of talk is happening which is only useful if it develops into urgent bricks and mortar. The mistakes of the past which produced todays realities have to be sorted now…

