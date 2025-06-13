Please remind me how Mallorca made its fortune
One has to wonder what would Mallorca do without tourism?
Mallorca would not survive without tourism | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/06/2025 10:44
This week, while the Balearic parliament argued on about curing the ills of tourism, the Balearic Minister for Economy, Finance and Innovation, Antoni Costa, described the idea that tourism can be replaced by another industry or sector as the main economic activity in the Balearic as ‘naive and demagogic’.
