13.50 euros for three small beers in Mallorca
That, I am afraid, is daylight robbery and it left a rather sour taste in the mouths of the visitors.
The cost of living was recently rated as the primary concern of residents in the Balearics - too right. A Mallorcan friend of mine took two visitors from Paris on one of the popular boat excursions out of Soller this week.
I dont think that is to expensive to be honest. Compared to parts of Europe or even the UK a bottle of beer will cost that. Were they paying for the beer or the location ?