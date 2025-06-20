13.50 euros for three small beers in Mallorca

That, I am afraid, is daylight robbery and it left a rather sour taste in the mouths of the visitors.

The bill.

The bill | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

20/06/2025
The cost of living was recently rated as the primary concern of residents in the Balearics - too right. A Mallorcan friend of mine took two visitors from Paris on one of the popular boat excursions out of Soller this week.

Apart from their surprise that the boat was more than half empty, the biggest shock was that, during one of the stops on the trip, they came ashore to cool off in a bar. There was no waiter service and when they got the bill for three 33cl beers, the very small bottles, it was 13.40 euros, 4.50 each - I have the bill as proof.

Just where exactly do these establishments want clients, mainly tourists, to bend over?
No wonder the latest reports from tour operators in the UK point to a shift in demand from destinations like Mallorca to Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia and it’s all being put down to price.

TUI UK reports a 30% increase in bookings to Egypt for summer 2025 compared to the previous year. Booking.com revealed a 68% surge in UK searches for Tunisian holidays, a 64% rise for Egypt, and a 39% increase for Moroccan destinations - destinations that deliver on both experience and cost-efficiency.

