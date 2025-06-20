Mallorca: Paradise no more?
Is Mallorca losing its charm for tourists?
I find the debacle engulfing Mallorca’s tourist industry rather sad. Generations of holidaymakers from northern Europe dreamed for most of the year of coming on holiday to Mallorca, where the welcome was warm and the prices were relatively cheap. Unfortunately, thanks to a small minority the welcome is not as warm as it once was. It is not as cheap as it once was either.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.