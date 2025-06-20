Mallorca: Paradise no more?

I find the debacle engulfing Mallorca’s tourist industry rather sad. Generations of holidaymakers from northern Europe dreamed for most of the year of coming on holiday to Mallorca, where the welcome was warm and the prices were relatively cheap. Unfortunately, thanks to a small minority the welcome is not as warm as it once was. It is not as cheap as it once was either.

While between 2,000 and 8,000 people took part in the march on Sunday, what we don’t know are the thoughts of the silent majority. Judging by the relative silence on the issue by the local authorities I suspect that a sizeable proportion of the silent majority support some of the complaints aired by the protesters on Sunday. So where does that leave Mallorca? The sad truth is something has to be done and fast.

The biggest problem is perception. There is a school of thought amongst many Mallorcans that tourists will always come to the island because it is a paradise and whatever happens the millions will come to the island. This is not the case, I am afraid to say. Mallorca is a paradise and it is my home but I also realise that there are many beautiful places around the globe who would love to welcome the number of tourists who come to Mallorca every year. A sad time for an industry which has brought joy to so many.

