Tourist troubles in Mallorca
Tourism fuels Mallorca — but is the price too high?
Many tourists don’t seem to appreciate the impact of unreasonable behaviour | Photo: MDB Digital
Mallorca undoubtedly benefits from tourism, and will always entertain its honoured visitors from abroad with hospitality and enthusiasm. I only wish that some of the many visitors to our shores would extend the same respect to the local residents. Naturally, the bustling coastal resorts are geared up for the onslaught of mass tourism. However, those who choose to veer away from the busier, noisier enclaves and support Airbnb with bookings in village homes etc. should realise that they are choosing to spend their vacation in quiet residential areas which never freely elected to share their chosen environment with noisy and often raucous holidaymakers who suddenly turn up on their discreet doorsteps!
