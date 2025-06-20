Where did touristification come from?
Mallorca struggles to retain its charm amid growing touristification
Thousands of citizens pack the streets of Palma in an outcry against overcrowding | Photo: A. SEPULVEDA
Last Sunday, how could anyone fail to have noticed, there was a protest calling for an end to touristification. It is an accepted word, but it isn’t a commonly used one. A quick glance at Google suggests it is a fairly recent word, perhaps less than ten years old. It may well have its origins in academia and it could well also be an anglicisation of a phenomenon with Spanish roots. Quite some years ago, must be getting on for fifteen, I started to refer to ‘tourismphobia’. A translation from Spanish, there were - as far as I could discover - no other examples of this anglicisation. I can’t claim to have originated the word in English, but it most certainly wasn’t in common usage.
How about calling it Politicalopportunism