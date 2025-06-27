Mallorca, too hot for comfort

Is Mallorca's heat driving tourists away?

Tourists seen at the Magalluf promenade

Tourists seen at the Magalluf promenade | Photo: MDB Digital

Jason Moore
Finally the summer has arrived but is it too hot? On Sunday I was in Magalluf for the opening of the new promenade...it was so hot that one hotel was handing out umbrellas to act as parasols and they also felt the need to distribute bottles of water. The intense heat was the only low point of the whole event but it could be a determining point for Mallorca tourism. Boffins have said that temperatures will continue to rise as a result of global warming.

Temperatures over the weekend were close to 40 degrees Centigrade in many parts of the island. The extreme heat is bad for business. Who wants to sit out on a terrace in the midday sun or order a big lunch unless you are sitting inside with air conditioning? It could be a problem and could mean fewer tourists in the peak summer months.

Some people are already booking their holiday for May/June and September/October because of the lower temperatures. It is a great pity that Mallorca no longer enjoys a spring...we have gone from cold to warm in a month. The weather could be another good reason to come on holiday in the winter and in some ways lengthen the season. This would please many and help ease the so-called tourist saturation.

