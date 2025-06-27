Mallorca, too hot for comfort
Is Mallorca's heat driving tourists away?
Finally the summer has arrived but is it too hot? On Sunday I was in Magalluf for the opening of the new promenade...it was so hot that one hotel was handing out umbrellas to act as parasols and they also felt the need to distribute bottles of water. The intense heat was the only low point of the whole event but it could be a determining point for Mallorca tourism. Boffins have said that temperatures will continue to rise as a result of global warming.
