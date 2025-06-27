Why Mallorca doctors are right to go on strike
Doctors in Mallorca unite for a crucial strike!
The draft bill fuels fears of a brain drain of specialists to the private sector or abroad | Photo: JESSICA LÓPEZ
Palma 27/06/2025 10:06
Mallorca’s doctors are taking a stand, and they are right to do so. This is not just about pay, but about safeguarding the future of healthcare on an island that already faces serious challenges in attracting and retaining medical staff. The recent (and ongoing) strike action is a response to proposed changes to Spain’s Estatuto Marco, the national framework that governs how healthcare professionals work.
'Among the most contentious points is a proposal to oblige newly qualified specialists to work exclusively in the public system for five years after training' They are trained at great expense to the taxpayers so why should they then be able to go off and work for the private sector just for the money.