The politics of tourism protest
Remembering Mallorca’s 23-S protest
Some 3,000 people participated in the 2017 protest, though estimates varied as they always do | Photo: PLOZANO
Who remembers what took place on September 23, 2017? This was a date granted such significance that there was a 23-S shorthand for the media to ram home and indeed a 23-S assembly, a pulling-together of various groups whose purpose it was to hold a protest in Palma. There was a protest. That was what took place. Some 3,000 people participated, though estimates varied as they always do.
Tourism ‘massification’. If we hadn’t been too familiar with the term, we were by the time they took to the streets. Erroneously translated literally into English as mass tourism, this was against overcrowding or, and a rather better way of putting it, too much tourism.
