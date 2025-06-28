Mallorca tourism losing momentum
The bars and restaurants are complaining of a sharp drop in revenue
The economic outlook is not very encouraging | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The gross domestic product of the Balearics will slow down to 2.4% in 2026, according to regional economic growth forecasts prepared by the Hispalink research network this week. And one of the most alarming findings in the report is that the service sector, which grew by 4.3%, is predicted to grow by just 2.9% this year and 2.3% by 2026.
What am I missing - why is a continued GDP growth of 2-3% YoY a problem? Plus that level of growth is remarkable if tourism (which account for 40-45% of GDP) is down this year by 10% (appreciate that this is not really landed for the year). I could argue that endless GDP growth shouldn’t be the main goal. Instead, focus could shift to sustainability, equity, well-being, and environmental preservation — crucial in fragile island ecosystems. However I don’t live in Mallorca, so will bow to superior knowledge.
Bár and restaurant owners whining. Same as every other year then
Surely it's all those Brits leaving in indignance for cheaper all in and mythical 1£ beer at beachfront bars.