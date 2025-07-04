Mallorca tourism is our economy and don’t forget it
Is Mallorca losing its charm for tourists as locals turn their backs on the very lifeblood of their economy?
We have to educate children about the merits of tourism and its importance to the local economy. True words indeed uttered by the President of the Mallorca Tourist Board, Eduardo Gamero. But I wouldn’t stop there, adults also need the same treatment. “Thank god, I don’t live from tourism,” a bank employee told me last week. I think you do because the vast majority of cash being held by local banks comes from tourism.
