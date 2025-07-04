A British perspective on summer weather in the UK and Spain
The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius. Much of Europe is in the grip of a heatwave with temperatures in Spain and Portugal exceeding 45 degrees Celsius | Photo: ANDY RAIN
I have been contemplating the public reaction to hotter than normal weather both in the UK and Spain via the pages of the Bulletin and friends living in Mallorca and the United Kingdom. First up, it is perhaps hardly surprising that those based in the Balearics and beyond are somewhat more measured in their reaction to hot (or just warm!) weather. Although it has to be said that via the online pages of the Bulletin I do pick-up on the fact that many islanders are somewhat surprised at the heat you have been suffering in the month of June, yet usually this undoubted fact has been mostly understated by local folk.
