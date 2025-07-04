A British perspective on summer weather in the UK and Spain

UK records hottest day of the year

The UK has recorded its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius. Much of Europe is in the grip of a heatwave with temperatures in Spain and Portugal exceeding 45 degrees Celsius | Photo: ANDY RAIN

Frank LeaversPalma 04/07/2025 11:35
I have been contemplating the public reaction to hotter than normal weather both in the UK and Spain via the pages of the Bulletin and friends living in Mallorca and the United Kingdom. First up, it is perhaps hardly surprising that those based in the Balearics and beyond are somewhat more measured in their reaction to hot (or just warm!) weather. Although it has to be said that via the online pages of the Bulletin I do pick-up on the fact that many islanders are somewhat surprised at the heat you have been suffering in the month of June, yet usually this undoubted fact has been mostly understated by local folk.

Here in the UK the unseasonal(?) warm weather has caused much headshaking and dire predictions of what the weather might do in July and August. Alas, much to the annoyance of my locally based friends, instead of confirming their fears I like to point out that come mid-July when the local kids finish school for the summer break we will probably face the full force of extremely wet and windy weather. I know I am not being particularly original in this matter, but the British nations attitude to warmer than expected hot weather is hugely amusing.

Moreover, when our newspapers arrive on the scene of this subject all hell breaks loose in terms of front-page weather-based hysteria. However, I suppose that is always to be expected given temperatures of anything above 24ºC. What I hadn’t expected was the television and radio networks to become semi-hysterical as well. Just this morning, which has become quite a warm day, every television and radio station I tuned into on my wireless had a “Heatwave” promoted right-left and centre.

Hints on drinking water, staying inside if in doubt…plus, not to forget slathering yourselves in all manner of sun creams. I know I shouldn’t mock my friends, but I sometimes wonder if there is a competition being held at the moment for both blowing out your cheeks whilst wiping away sweat (real or imagined) from embarrassing parts of their bodies.

