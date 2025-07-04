Managing Mallorca’s image
The Palma airport incident questions how the island manages its image in a hyper-connected world
The incident caused no injuries despite occurring during a period of high passenger traffic, once again casting a spotlight on the controversial renovation works at Son Sant Joan | Photo: F. FERNANDEZ
“All blown out of proportion as usual.” This was a comment for a news item headlined ‘Alarm at Palma Airport after part of a roof collapses’, a comment, it’s worth pointing out, that wasn’t echoed by others. What had been blown out of proportion? The fact that there had been alarm? The fact that part of a roof had fallen? What would have been in proportion? Saying nothing? One accepts that reporting on events in Mallorca can indeed suffer from a lack of proportion. But this most certainly wasn’t an example of that. Were the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, the Balearic Government, tour operators all blowing things out of proportion in highlighting the incident of the collapsed roof as the final straw of complaints about ongoing work at the airport and the poor image this work has been conveying? Out of proportion? Glass and other material fell right by vending machines in the baggage reclaim area. Someone could have been seriously injured or worse. Had that happened, all hell would have been let loose.
