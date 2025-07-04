“I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”
After many years of coming to Mallorca, one visitor feels that he has become a burden on the island during the summer.
The cost of living spike has altered many peoples’ lifestyles because wages, for example, have failed to keep pace | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/07/2025
One avid fan of Mallorca and the Bulletin contacted me this week to express his surprise at not only how much prices in bars and restaurants have risen compared to last summer, but also at the poor quality of service. He and his family, who come various times throughout the year, have been quite shocked over the past few weeks.
