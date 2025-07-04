“I’m made to feel I’m doing Mallorca a favour”

After many years of coming to Mallorca, one visitor feels that he has become a burden on the island during the summer.

The cost of living spike has altered many peoples’ lifestyles because wages, for example, have failed to keep pace.

Humphrey Carter
One avid fan of Mallorca and the Bulletin contacted me this week to express his surprise at not only how much prices in bars and restaurants have risen compared to last summer, but also at the poor quality of service. He and his family, who come various times throughout the year, have been quite shocked over the past few weeks.

“What used to cost around 50 euros per head eating out, and that doesn’t always include alcohol, is now 70 and the staff make me feel as though I’m doing them a huge favour by being here and going to their establishment,” he told me.

He went on to highlight the stark comparison in treatment he receives during the colder months of February to April when, according to him, “staff can’t bend over backwards enough to serve me”.
So he echoed the question many readers have posed: “Why is Mallorca becoming so expensive when, more often than not, you are not getting value for money?”

Why indeed and it’s not lost on local residents either. The cost of living spike has altered many peoples’ lifestyles because wages, for example, have failed to keep pace. Perhaps now the hospitality sector has got its pay rise, the quality of service might follow suit, but how will the extra wage bills be covered?

