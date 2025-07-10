Mallorca freak storm washes away Palma taxis: Cab Chaos: Delays and Storm Impact on Appointments
People left high and dry by poor service
Soaking wet waiting for a booked taxi which came 30 minutes late, too late in Palma | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/07/2025 15:40Updated at 16:58
As soon as the storm hit Palma this morning I knew that the taxi I had booked yesterday, Wednesday, for a hospital appointment was going to be late. My appointment was for 9.10am and I had booked the cab for 8.30am because of the morning traffic (not due to hire cars).
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Travelled to the airport this morning in consant rain, slower but a steady run. I was surprised how it all coped.