Mallorca freak storm washes away Palma taxis: Cab Chaos: Delays and Storm Impact on Appointments

People left high and dry by poor service

Soaking wet waiting for a booked taxi which came 30 minutes late, too late in Palma.

Soaking wet waiting for a booked taxi which came 30 minutes late, too late in Palma | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma10/07/2025 15:40Updated at 16:58
TW
1

As soon as the storm hit Palma this morning I knew that the taxi I had booked yesterday, Wednesday, for a hospital appointment was going to be late. My appointment was for 9.10am and I had booked the cab for 8.30am because of the morning traffic (not due to hire cars).

However, due to the storm the taxi did not apparently turn up until 9am, by which time I had called the clinic, explained my situation and booked another appointment. Furthermore, I got a call from the Palma taxi firm blaming me for not cancelling the booking.

Related news
This has got to stop.

The Mallorcans laughing at the protests

I tried to point out that firstly they should apologise for having failed to have turned up at the booked time, they knew my destination so I clearly needed the cab for an important reason. But no, I got a lecture and this is not the first time I’ve been let down by Palma’s taxis.

It’s always the same, when it’s too hot or too wet, the taxi service grinds to a halt and is thrown into chaos. It clearly can’t cope and it makes no difference what time of year it is, so this can’t be blamed on tourists. That said, I hope there weren’t any visitors hoping to get to the airport to catch a flight by taxi.

Also in News

Drunk tourists in Arenal, Mallorca

"Quality tourism" in Arenal

Jennifer Aniston & Jason Bateman.

Jennifer Aniston, "Friends" and Jason Bateman on Mallorca holiday

The two arrive in Mallorca. Photo: Joan Llado.

Oprah Winfrey and Kris Jenner shine in Mallorca aboard the Rising Sun!

National Police in Palma, Mallorca

Arrest for tourist violent robbery in Palma

Most viewed
Most Commented