Give Magalluf a break, it is worth it
With a fresh wave of revitalization, Magalluf’s charm is making a comeback
A lot has been written and said about the new Magalluf, many doubted that it had changed at all and many others said there was no need for change. It has changed and as far as I am concerned for the better. To be honest if I wasn’t working I wouldn’t go to Magalluf. But I would now. Three weeks ago at the opening of the new promenade I rather marvelled at the seafront, probably one of the best in Mallorca, and whatever anyone tells you Magalluf has one of the best beaches on the island.
