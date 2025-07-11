Give Magalluf a break, it is worth it

With a fresh wave of revitalization, Magalluf’s charm is making a comeback

Aerial view of Magalluf and the beach

Aerial view of Magalluf and the beach | Photo: Archives

Jason MoorePalma 11/07/2025 10:59
0

A lot has been written and said about the new Magalluf, many doubted that it had changed at all and many others said there was no need for change. It has changed and as far as I am concerned for the better. To be honest if I wasn’t working I wouldn’t go to Magalluf. But I would now. Three weeks ago at the opening of the new promenade I rather marvelled at the seafront, probably one of the best in Mallorca, and whatever anyone tells you Magalluf has one of the best beaches on the island.

This week I had a dentist’s appointment in Magalluf, not something that you look forward to at the best of times and the thought of dodging the “Here we go” crowd gave me even greater toothache. I couldn’t have been more mistaken. I have often moaned and groaned about over-priced restaurants and bars in Palma, I had lunch at the fantastic Finnegan’s bar and restaurant. Great food, great service and value for money.

I could easily have spent the afternoon there! Then down to Punta Ballena, according to the Spanish media, the most dangerous street in Spain. Wrong, at 5pm I felt safer than on Jaime III in central Palma. Many Mallorcans believe that Magalluf is a “British colony .” Wrong, at the top end of Punta Ballena one of the shopkeepers was busy talking not English but Mallorcan!

