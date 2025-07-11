Protesting the hand that feeds us?
Is the pushback against tourism in Mallorca losing its focus?
A group of demonstrators confronted tourists sitting at the Terraces of the Turtles | Photo: A. SEPULVEDA
Palma 11/07/2025 11:22
We live in a democratic world, thankfully, and that gives us the opportunity for free speech and the right to protest. So, I have no problem with the people who were protesting in Mallorca a few weeks ago. Where I do have a problem is with the mixed messages that seemed to be coming out. My understanding was that they were there to protest about tourist overcrowding and the lack of affordable housing. But there were also people waving Palestinian flags and calling for Mallorcan independence. When the messages start to become mixed, the actual purpose of the protest, in my opinion, loses credibility.
