Protesting the hand that feeds us?

Is the pushback against tourism in Mallorca losing its focus?

A group of demonstrators confronted tourists sitting at the Terraces of the Turtles

A group of demonstrators confronted tourists sitting at the Terraces of the Turtles | Photo: A. SEPULVEDA

Richie PriorPalma 11/07/2025 11:22
We live in a democratic world, thankfully, and that gives us the opportunity for free speech and the right to protest. So, I have no problem with the people who were protesting in Mallorca a few weeks ago. Where I do have a problem is with the mixed messages that seemed to be coming out. My understanding was that they were there to protest about tourist overcrowding and the lack of affordable housing. But there were also people waving Palestinian flags and calling for Mallorcan independence. When the messages start to become mixed, the actual purpose of the protest, in my opinion, loses credibility.

The protesters claimed there were 30,000 people, while the police said there were 8,000. Who do you believe? Well, even if you go with what the protesters claim, that’s just 3% of the overall population. Hardly a majority, is it?

In my opinion, they shouldn’t be protesting against tourism or tourists. The issue lies with the government—and more importantly, with previous governments—and their lack of investment in social housing. You could also argue that some of the protesters are being hypocritical. Why, you ask? Well, for two reasons: one, you can almost guarantee that each and every one of them has a family member or friend who earns their living through tourism. And two, do these people not go on holiday themselves? If they do, they are contributing to the very thing they are protesting about!

The question is: if you’re really pushing back against tourism, what else are we able to offer? We’re not exactly in the heart of the manufacturing world, are we? Like it or not, tourism is a major pillar of our economy, contributing approximately 45% of our total GDP. Some analyses suggest that tourism’s influence extends even further, potentially impacting up to 90% of the island’s economic activity.

We should be embracing what we have and looking for solutions to the problem. We have a great example of how holiday destinations can evolve right on our doorstep. Magaluf is, in my opinion, a shining example of how a resort once much derided can reinvent itself. If you don’t believe me, go and see for yourself.

