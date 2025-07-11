It’s true, they really don’t have a clue how many illegal holiday lets there are
Hard as they may try not to, various ‘authorities’ manage to end up contradicting each other when placing a number on how many illegal holiday lets there are in Mallorca / the Balearics. This assumes that they do actually offer a number, and not all do. In this regard, let’s start with the Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá. Asked recently if he had any idea how many illegal lets there were, he replied: “We don’t have any figures or rough estimates, but we do know that in large population centres like Palma and Ibiza, there are bound to be a lot. The feeling is that the volume of illegal lets there is considerable.”
